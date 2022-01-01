About this product
According to Leafly, Jack Herer is a renowned Sativa-dominant strain known for its energizing and uplifting high; taking its namesake from the cannabis advocate and author. Consider purchasing 14 grams of locally grown, indoor/hydroponic flower, sourced from a premier network of cultivators across California to provide high-quality medicine at a consistent and affordable cost.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Medical Cannabis Caregivers
The Medical Cannabis Caregivers is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 for the purpose of providing educational and clinical training resources that support the advancement of health care services provided to patients who have a physician’s approval for the medicinal use of cannabis.