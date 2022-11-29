Our newest cooling balm is inspired by the native flora of the Pacific Northwest, specifically the Cascade Mountain range where all its ingredients grow. This healing blend is built around devil’s club root bark, used medicinally by Indigenous people in Oregon for centuries, along with 12 other herbs and essential oils and a generous amount of menthol crystals. We infused this balm with a 1:1 blend of full-spectrum cannabis and hemp extracts for a total of 125mg of cannabinoids, providing your muscles with long-lasting cooling relief to alleviate life’s daily pains and discomforts.

Scent Profile: A cool, stimulating blast that drops you directly into the forest with notes of scotch pine, sandalwood, juniper berry, and wintergreen.



Key Ingredients: Wintergreen, devil's club root bark, pipsissewa, Oregon grape root, yarrow.



Suggested Use: Apply a dime-sized amount to areas of discomfort; allow time for absorption. Reapply as needed for long-lasting, cooling relief. For best results, use this balm on clean, warm skin. Pro tip: After a night on the dance floor, rub onto your feet while deeply exhaling as your toes start to feel like ice clouds.