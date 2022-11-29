About this product
This moisturizing body lotion was designed to bring out the very best of your skin. Containing 400mg of total cannabinoids in an even mix of full-spectrum cannabis and hemp extracts with added Vitamin E and medicinal herbs to breathe life into even the most stressed skin, giving it a balanced shine. Our water-based vegan lotions are ultra-nourishing and hydrating, packed with some of nature’s most potent botanicals to provide permeating relief without the oily residue.
Scent Profile: Lightly scented with aromas of lavender, lemon, and eucalyptus, this lotion will leave you smelling as good as you look.
Key Ingredients: Lemon, lavender and eucalyptus essential oils, comfrey, coconut oil, Vitamin E, arnica.
Suggested Use: Apply this hydrating lotion to clean, unbroken skin. Reapply as needed to rejuvenate and refresh. For best results use this ALL OVER, ALL DAY, EVERY DAY!
Scent Profile: Lightly scented with aromas of lavender, lemon, and eucalyptus, this lotion will leave you smelling as good as you look.
Key Ingredients: Lemon, lavender and eucalyptus essential oils, comfrey, coconut oil, Vitamin E, arnica.
Suggested Use: Apply this hydrating lotion to clean, unbroken skin. Reapply as needed to rejuvenate and refresh. For best results use this ALL OVER, ALL DAY, EVERY DAY!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
State License(s)
030-1008988D8B4