Introducing the latest addition to our Everyday Lotion line, the ultimate solution for distressed skin! Our ultra-nourishing and hydrating formula is enriched with vitamin E and medicinal herbs that moisturize and replenish your skin, leaving it with a balanced shine. We took the rich, earthy aromas of cedarwood, pine, and bergamot to transport you to your favorite forest hike with every application.
Our water-based, vegan lotion provides permeating relief without any oily residue, making it perfect for daily use. Containing 400mg of total cannabinoids in a 1:1 ratio of full-spectrum cannabis and hemp extracts, making it a potent and effective formula.
Scent Profile: Immerse yourself in the refreshing aroma of cedarwood, pine, and bergamot, evocative of a rejuvenating walk in the woods.
Key Ingredients: atlas cedarwood, scotch pine & bergamot essential oils, comfrey, coconut oil, vitamin E, & arnica.
Suggested Use: Apply this hydrating lotion to clean, unbroken skin. Reapply as needed to rejuvenate and refresh. For best results use this ALL OVER, ALL DAY, EVERY DAY!
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.