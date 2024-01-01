Introducing the latest addition to our Everyday Lotion line, the ultimate solution for distressed skin! Our ultra-nourishing and hydrating formula is enriched with vitamin E and medicinal herbs that moisturize and replenish your skin, leaving it with a balanced shine. We took the rich, earthy aromas of cedarwood, pine, and bergamot to transport you to your favorite forest hike with every application.



Our water-based, vegan lotion provides permeating relief without any oily residue, making it perfect for daily use. Containing 400mg of total cannabinoids in a 1:1 ratio of full-spectrum cannabis and hemp extracts, making it a potent and effective formula.



Scent Profile: Immerse yourself in the refreshing aroma of cedarwood, pine, and bergamot, evocative of a rejuvenating walk in the woods.



Key Ingredients: atlas cedarwood, scotch pine & bergamot essential oils, comfrey, coconut oil, vitamin E,

& arnica.



Suggested Use: Apply this hydrating lotion to clean, unbroken skin. Reapply as needed to rejuvenate and refresh. For best results use this ALL OVER, ALL DAY, EVERY DAY!



