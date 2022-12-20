Target Potency: 25mg THC & 25mg CBD



1:1 Dragon’s Blend truly shines because of its balance. It perfectly blends full-spectrum cannabis and hemp with the highest quality herbs, spices, and oils that nature has to offer. Like our other Dragon & Phoenix blend products, this salve is rich & earthy in scent and slightly warming to touch. For optimal results, apply after a warm bath or shower.



When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.