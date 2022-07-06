Target Potency: 110mg THC & 110mg CBD



Onsen 温泉 is a luxurious blend of medicinal herbs, oils, and salts infused with full-spectrum cannabis & hemp extracts. Each jar contains 4 servings and is lightly scented with Lemon, Eucalyptus, and Lavender. For optimal results and a relaxing experience, soak in warm-to-hot water for 20-30 minutes.



When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.