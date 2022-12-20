Our 1:1 Hybrid tincture now has its own flavor!



Bursting with lip-smacking flavor that leaves your mouth buzzing while providing soothing stress relief to both body and mind. This balanced Hybrid was formulated using an even ratio of 500 THC and 500mg CBD to provide an uplifting yet calming effect that will have you feeling your best all day long.



We slowly infuse MCT oil with a combination of fruits and botanicals to create a pleasant yet mild flavor that will stimulate your taste buds - all without added sugar! All of our tinctures are vegan, low-calorie, and alcohol-free.



Flavor Profile: Loud and Snazzy. This delicious nectar provides more all-day fun than the summer solstice. Notes of Hibiscus, Cranberries, Orange Peel, & Apple.



Suggested Use: Start slow and find the right dose for you using the calibrated dropper provided. Best taken to soothe and relieve stress.

