Our most potent balm, Phoenix Blend is here to help you rise from the ashes of pain and feel like a new person. We built this blend by combining the warmth of Dragon and cool from Cascadia to create a topical anesthetic that provides an icy-hot sensation, alleviating even the most acute and persistent pain. This blend contains 500mg of cannabinoids: a 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD ensures deep penetration into areas of pain for maximum numbing relief.



Scent Profile: This powerful balm emits a fiery top note of cinnamon, myrrh, and frankincense before blasting your senses with a cold front of tea tree, menthol, and peppermint.



Key Ingredients: Dragon's blood resin, arnica, coconut oil, myrrh, menthol crystals.



Suggested Use: Apply a dime-sized amount to areas of pain; allow time for absorption. Reapply as needed for long-lasting, numbing relief. For best results, use this balm on clean, warm skin. For those struggling with sleep due to pain/discomfort, pair this with our Lunar Elixir tincture for total body and mind reset.