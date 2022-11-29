This portable stick is a synergistic combination of Phoenix Blend’s mentholated power with the essential oils of our Dragon’s Blend. This fusion creates a powerful, lightly scented, long-lasting balm aimed at easing aches and preventing soreness. Designed with the recreationalist in mind, this convenient container brings some serious power, brimming with menthol, medicinal herbs, and a 1:1 ratio of full-spectrum cannabis and hemp extract for a total of 300mg of cannabinoids.

Scent Profile: Warm, comforting and earthy with notes of cinnamon, clove and turmeric and a hint of menthol.



Key Ingredients: Peppermint, fennel, tea tree, turmeric, menthol.



Suggested Use: Apply before and after activity to ease muscles and prevent soreness. This is a top 3 pick for what we would want to be stranded on a desert island with.