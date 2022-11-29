About this product
This heavily mentholated lotion provides fast-acting icy relief, freezing the muscles and numbing any acute pain. Our water-based vegan lotions are ultra-nourishing and hydrating, packed with some of nature’s most potent botanicals to provide permeating relief without the oily residue. This potent lotion is loaded with a 1:1 mixture of full-spectrum cannabis and hemp extracts for a whopping 1,200mg of cannabinoids.
Scent Profile: Just a hint of mint.
Key Ingredients: Angelica root, dandelion, Vitamin E, arnica, menthol crystals.
Suggested Use: Apply to areas of pain for fast-acting, numbing relief. Reapply as needed. Pro tip: Use before and after activity for maximum muscle freeze. Great for tired, overworked hands and feet.
About this brand
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
State License(s)
030-1008988D8B4