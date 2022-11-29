This heavily mentholated lotion provides fast-acting icy relief, freezing the muscles and numbing any acute pain. Our water-based vegan lotions are ultra-nourishing and hydrating, packed with some of nature’s most potent botanicals to provide permeating relief without the oily residue. This potent lotion is loaded with a 1:1 mixture of full-spectrum cannabis and hemp extracts for a whopping 1,200mg of cannabinoids.



Scent Profile: Just a hint of mint.



Key Ingredients: Angelica root, dandelion, Vitamin E, arnica, menthol crystals.



Suggested Use: Apply to areas of pain for fast-acting, numbing relief. Reapply as needed. Pro tip: Use before and after activity for maximum muscle freeze. Great for tired, overworked hands and feet.