Potent, fast-acting, absorbable, portable, numbing and vegan – need we say more? This Relief Roller uses the same formulation as our Phoenix Blend minus the beeswax, making it our fastest-absorbing product. Loaded with a balanced blend of THC and CBD for a whopping 300mg of cannabinoids, this potent transdermal oil is designed to alleviate pain without leaving a waxy residue. This small-yet-mighty roller is perfectly sized for relief whenever, wherever.

Scent Profile: Warm, comforting earthy with notes of cinnamon, clove, and turmeric with a hint of menthol.



Key Ingredients: Castor oil, grapeseed oil, dragon’s blood resin, menthol crystals.



Suggested Use: Apply before and after recreational/physical activities to ease muscles and prevent soreness. Ideal for those who work with their hands and can’t risk having butterfingers.