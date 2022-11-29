About this product
Potent, fast-acting, absorbable, portable, numbing and vegan – need we say more? This Relief Roller uses the same formulation as our Phoenix Blend minus the beeswax, making it our fastest-absorbing product. Loaded with a balanced blend of THC and CBD for a whopping 300mg of cannabinoids, this potent transdermal oil is designed to alleviate pain without leaving a waxy residue. This small-yet-mighty roller is perfectly sized for relief whenever, wherever.
Scent Profile: Warm, comforting earthy with notes of cinnamon, clove, and turmeric with a hint of menthol.
Key Ingredients: Castor oil, grapeseed oil, dragon’s blood resin, menthol crystals.
Suggested Use: Apply before and after recreational/physical activities to ease muscles and prevent soreness. Ideal for those who work with their hands and can’t risk having butterfingers.
Scent Profile: Warm, comforting earthy with notes of cinnamon, clove, and turmeric with a hint of menthol.
Key Ingredients: Castor oil, grapeseed oil, dragon’s blood resin, menthol crystals.
Suggested Use: Apply before and after recreational/physical activities to ease muscles and prevent soreness. Ideal for those who work with their hands and can’t risk having butterfingers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
State License(s)
030-1008988D8B4