Our version of my grandmother's tummy tonic; formulated with ancient wisdom to ease digestive issues. Featuring a unique blend of medicinal herbs, such as ashwagandha & chamomile, that work in tandem with full-spectrum cannabis & hemp extracts to bring relief to both body and mind. This recipe has 900mg of cannabinoids, of which 150mg are CBG, the mother of all cannabinoids.



We slowly infuse MCT oil with a combination of fruits and botanicals to create a pleasant yet mild flavor that will stimulate your taste buds - all without added sugar! All of our tinctures are vegan, low-calorie, and alcohol-free.



Flavor Profile: Mild and Minty. This minty spicy blend of herbs will help bring relief to even the most upset stomachs. Notes of Peppermint Leaf, Chamomile, and Ginger.



Suggested Use: Start slow and find the right dose for you using the calibrated dropper provided. Best taken 30 minutes before eating.

