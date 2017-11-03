Our Lunar Elixir has been carefully formulated to help you get a good night’s rest. Using a calming blend of herbs that work synergistically with our carefully chosen blend of cannabinoids, including CBN, to create a natural sleep aid that calms both body and mind.



We slowly infuse MCT oil with a combination of fruits and botanicals to create a pleasant yet mild flavor that will stimulate your taste buds - all without added sugar! All of our tinctures are vegan, low-calorie, and alcohol-free.



Flavor Profile: Herbal and Calming. Soothing flavors that will leave you feeling like you are sinking into soft & silky sheets. Notes of Lavender, Chamomile, and Elderberries.



Suggested Use: Start slow and find the right dose for you using the calibrated dropper provided. Best taken 30 minutes before sleep.



read more