About this product
Onsen 温泉†is a luxurious therapeutic blend of softening baking soda, salts, and herbs made from scratch and formulated to melt away tension while soothing dry, irritated skin. We packed in 500mg of cannabinoids using both full-spectrum cannabis and hemp extracts to activate the endocannabinoid receptors in the skin for maximum relief. Now in a larger jar to give you 4x more soaks.
Scent Profile: Lightly scented with lemon, lavender, and eucalyptus for a calming yet uplifting soak.
Key Ingredients: Himalayan Pink, Dead Sea, & Epsom salts, kaolin clay, baking soda, citric acid
Suggested Use: Add 2oz (1/8 container) into warm water, soak and relax. Pairs perfectly with your favorite Medicine Farm candle and relaxing music. Complete this experience by applying our Everyday Lotion after your soak.
About this brand
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
State License(s)
030-1008988D8B4