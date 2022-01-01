About this product
Target Potency: 4000mg CBD (Hemp-Derived)
Hemp Dragon’s Blend is formulated for those hesitant to try a THC-heavy topical. It is the same base formula as our THC Dragon’s Blend, but contains Hemp-Derived CBD versus cannabis-derived THC. This salve is rich & earthy in scent and slightly warming to touch. For optimal results, apply after a warm bath or shower.
When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.
About this brand
Medicine Farm Botanicals (MFB)
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.