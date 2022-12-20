Target Potency: 500mg CBD



Hemp Dragon’s Blend is formulated for those hesitant to try a THC-heavy topical. It is the same base formula as our THC Dragon’s Blend, but contains Hemp-Derived CBD versus cannabis-derived THC. This salve is rich & earthy in scent and slightly warming to touch. For optimal results, apply after a warm bath or shower.



When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.