Our strain-specific Sativa tincture now has its own flavor!
This bright and juicy tincture is loaded with bright-tasting floral and fruity notes infused with 500mg THC from strain-specific Sativa extract. This blend will uplift and energize to make any morning brighter.
We slowly infuse MCT oil with a combination of fruits and botanicals to create a pleasant yet mild flavor that will stimulate your taste buds - all without added sugar! All of our tinctures are vegan, low-calorie, and alcohol-free.
Flavor Profile: Juicy and Bright. Think berry dew drops on a warm summer morning. Notes of Rooibos, Hibiscus, Currants, Rose Hips, Elderberries, & Cranberries
Suggested Use: Start slow and find the right dose for you using the calibrated dropper provided. Best taken to uplift and stimulate.
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
030-1008988D8B4