Our strain-specific Sativa tincture now has its own flavor!



This bright and juicy tincture is loaded with bright-tasting floral and fruity notes infused with 1000mg THC from strain-specific Sativa extract. This blend will uplift and energize to make any morning brighter.



We slowly infuse MCT oil with a combination of fruits and botanicals to create a pleasant yet mild flavor that will stimulate your taste buds - all without added sugar! All of our tinctures are vegan, low-calorie, and alcohol-free.



Flavor Profile: Juicy and Bright. Think berry dew drops on a warm summer morning. Notes of Rooibos, Hibiscus, Currants, Rose Hips, Elderberries, & Cranberries.



Suggested Use: Start slow and find the right dose for you using the calibrated dropper provided. Best taken to uplift and stimulate.

