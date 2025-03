Target Potency: 125mg THC & 125mg CBD



Icy-Hot has nothing on 1:1 Phoenix Blend. This warming, then cooling, salve is Oregon’s most potent salve on the market. Made to treat the worse of pains. This product can be slightly numbing, so a little bit goes an incredibly long way. For optimal results, apply after a warm bath or shower.



When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.

