Target Potency: 250mg THC & 250mg CBD



1:1 Phoenix Oil is made for fast-acting, powerful relief; it is composed of 24 natural botanicals chosen for their historical use in traditional medicine. It will quickly absorb into the skin and simultaneously provide a slight warming and cooling sensation. For optimal results, apply after a warm bath or shower.



When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.

