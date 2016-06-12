Strain-Specific Sativa Tincture 15ml
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
At 900mg of THC in each bottle, this single-strain tincture is one of Oregon’s most potent. Infused with strain-specific cannabis Sativa Live Resin, this daytime blend will provide an energizing “head-high” experience. Start low and slow to find the right level for you. Infused with ginger & peppermint leaves for a more stimulating experience.
When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.
Previous & Current Strains:
Maui x Sour Tangie
Super Lemon Smac
About this strain
Maui, also known as "Maui OG" is a sativa marijuana strain. A relative to Hawaiian sativa strains, Maui lives up to its tropical reputation. The musky overtones for this easy sativa are complemented by its fruity aftertaste and floral aroma. Maui tends to be head heavy and delivers a slow cerebral sensation that becomes more prominent over time.
Maui effects
Reported by real people like you
112 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Medicine Farm Botanicals (MFB)
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.