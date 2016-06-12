At 900mg of THC in each bottle, this single-strain tincture is one of Oregon’s most potent. Infused with strain-specific cannabis Sativa Live Resin, this daytime blend will provide an energizing “head-high” experience. Start low and slow to find the right level for you. Infused with ginger & peppermint leaves for a more stimulating experience.



When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.



Previous & Current Strains:

Maui x Sour Tangie

Super Lemon Smac