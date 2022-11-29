This award-winning balm is the Mother of Dragons. Jam-packed with 9 medicinal herbs, 7 essential oils, unfiltered local beeswax, and its namesake Dragon’s Blood Resin, this balm contains 65 of THC to penetrate deep into muscles, bringing long-lasting, warming relief from life’s daily pains and discomforts.



Scent Profile: Warm, comforting and earthy with notes of cinnamon, clove, and turmeric.



Key Ingredients: Dragon's blood resin, comfrey leaf & root, cayenne, clove, beeswax.



Suggested Use: Apply a dime-sized amount daily to areas of discomfort; allow time for absorption. Reapply as needed for long-lasting, warming relief. For best results, use this balm on clean, warm skin. We find this balm even more enjoyable when you have a friend massage it in for you.