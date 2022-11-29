About this product
This award-winning balm is the Mother of Dragons. Jam-packed with 9 medicinal herbs, 7 essential oils, unfiltered local beeswax, and its namesake Dragon’s Blood Resin, this balm contains 65 of THC to penetrate deep into muscles, bringing long-lasting, warming relief from life’s daily pains and discomforts.
Scent Profile: Warm, comforting and earthy with notes of cinnamon, clove, and turmeric.
Key Ingredients: Dragon's blood resin, comfrey leaf & root, cayenne, clove, beeswax.
Suggested Use: Apply a dime-sized amount daily to areas of discomfort; allow time for absorption. Reapply as needed for long-lasting, warming relief. For best results, use this balm on clean, warm skin. We find this balm even more enjoyable when you have a friend massage it in for you.
About this brand
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
State License(s)
030-1008988D8B4