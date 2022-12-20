About this product
Our Herbal Tincture now has its own flavor!
For our Herbal CBD hemp tincture, we used our mouthwatering Passion Berry base to provide a bold fun fruity flavor while allowing the CBD to relax the body. Loaded with 1000mg of Hemp CBD this tincture will provide soothing relief while leaving a clear mind.
We slowly infuse MCT oil with a combination of fruits and botanicals to create a pleasant yet mild flavor that will stimulate your taste buds - all without added sugar! All of our tinctures are vegan, low-calorie, and alcohol-free.
Flavor Profile: Loud and Snazzy. It will have your tongue dancing for joy while the body slowly sinks into tranquility. Notes of Hibiscus, Cranberries, Orange Peel, and Apple.
Suggested Use: Start slow and find the right dose for you using the calibrated dropper provided. Best taken to soothe and relieve stress.
About this brand
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
State License(s)
030-1008988D8B4