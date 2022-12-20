Our Herbal Tincture now has its own flavor!



For our Herbal CBD hemp tincture, we used our mouthwatering Passion Berry base to provide a bold fun fruity flavor while allowing the CBD to relax the body. Loaded with 2000mg of Hemp CBD this tincture will provide soothing relief while leaving a clear mind.



We slowly infuse MCT oil with a combination of fruits and botanicals to create a pleasant yet mild flavor that will stimulate your taste buds - all without added sugar! All of our tinctures are vegan, low-calorie, and alcohol-free.



Flavor Profile: Loud and Snazzy. It will have your tongue dancing for joy while the body slowly sinks into tranquility. Notes of Hibiscus, Cranberries, Orange Peel, and Apple.



Suggested Use: Start slow and find the right dose for you using the calibrated dropper provided. Best taken to soothe and relieve stress.

