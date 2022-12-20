About this product
Target Potency: 65mg THC
Our most popular product, Extra Strength Dragon’s Blend is one of Oregon’s best-selling & highest grossing topicals. This award-winning blend was formulated in 2017 to provide deep, permeating relief from persistent and daily pains.
Like all our products, Extra Strength Dragon’s Blend is carefully made by hand with the highest-quality ingredients available; you won’t find mineral oils, parabens, or artificial fragrances in any of our products. For optimal results, apply after a warm bath or shower.
About this brand
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
State License(s)
030-1008988D8B4