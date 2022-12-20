Target Potency: 65mg THC



Our most popular product, Extra Strength Dragon’s Blend is one of Oregon’s best-selling & highest grossing topicals. This award-winning blend was formulated in 2017 to provide deep, permeating relief from persistent and daily pains.



Like all our products, Extra Strength Dragon’s Blend is carefully made by hand with the highest-quality ingredients available; you won’t find mineral oils, parabens, or artificial fragrances in any of our products. For optimal results, apply after a warm bath or shower.