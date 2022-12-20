About this product
Target Potency: 125mg THC
Warm to the touch, Phoenix Blend is one of Oregon’s more potent THC topicals. This full-spectrum salve is composed of 25 botanicals used in traditional medicine aimed at relieving the worst of pains. This product can be slightly numbing, so a little bit goes an incredibly long way. For optimal results, apply after a warm bath or shower.
When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.
Warm to the touch, Phoenix Blend is one of Oregon’s more potent THC topicals. This full-spectrum salve is composed of 25 botanicals used in traditional medicine aimed at relieving the worst of pains. This product can be slightly numbing, so a little bit goes an incredibly long way. For optimal results, apply after a warm bath or shower.
When formulating and creating our products, we choose to use natural ingredients (whole herbs, flowers, roots, and berries) rather than artificial ingredients. Our products are cruelty-free, made by scratch, and poured with love.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Medicine Farm
At Medicine Farm Botanicals, our mission is to provide you luxurious, natural products that will lend you relief & evoke a state of wellness and tranquility. Our products are made with a harmonious blend of natural and essential oils infused with therapeutic botanicals. We strive to create organic health & wellness products from the bounty of one’s local environment.
State License(s)
030-1008988D8B4