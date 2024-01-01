We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Medigrow Innovation
hydroponic, hydroponic chamber, hydroponic system, cabinet
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
10 products
Flower
Green Gelato
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 22.38%
CBD 1.11%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Bubble Gum
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Lightning
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Lemon Skunk
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
White Russian
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Wedding Cake
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Watermelon Zum Zum
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
10th Planet
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Strawberry Lemonade
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Presidential Kush
by Medigrow Innovation
THC 18.1%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Medigrow Innovation
Catalog
Cannabis