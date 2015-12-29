Loading…
Mango Kush Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Medizin
HybridTHC 21%CBD
About this strain

Mango Kush

The Mango Kush marijuana strain tastes similar to the actual mango fruit, with a distinct kush flavor and hints of pine on the exhale. Its buds are covered with orange pistils and are described as very dense. The plant has an average growth height of 4-5 feet. Flowering is 9-11 weeks and is a favorite with both indoor and outdoor growers. The buds have thick shiny trichomes which are evident when the bud is broken apart. The smell and taste are the same and described as mango and banana. 

Mango Kush effects

833 people told us about effects:
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
35% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Medizin
As a premier Las Vegas dispensary and cultivation, Medizin exists to provide compassionate, dignified, and affordable access to medical cannabis for approved patients in Nevada in safe, clean, state-of-the-art facilities. Our dedicated staff has been trained to be highly knowledgeable about each of our products, and also which product would be best suitable to each patient’s unique needs.