Medizin
Million Dollar Baby
Product rating:
About this product
Best For: anxiety, insomnia Also Used for: severe pain, insomnia, lack of appetite, relaxation
The Million Dollar Baby strain is a cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. Because of its genetics, its effects are very similar to that of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) but with far more potency and flavor. Million Dollar Baby is extremely flavorful and relaxing. The flavor of this strain is pure cherry with a touch of mint. Sensations: euphoric, happy, relaxed
The Million Dollar Baby strain is a cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. Because of its genetics, its effects are very similar to that of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) but with far more potency and flavor. Million Dollar Baby is extremely flavorful and relaxing. The flavor of this strain is pure cherry with a touch of mint. Sensations: euphoric, happy, relaxed
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!