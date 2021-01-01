Loading…
Medizin

Million Dollar Baby

Best For: anxiety, insomnia Also Used for: severe pain, insomnia, lack of appetite, relaxation

The Million Dollar Baby strain is a cross between GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) and Cherry Pie. Because of its genetics, its effects are very similar to that of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) but with far more potency and flavor. Million Dollar Baby is extremely flavorful and relaxing. The flavor of this strain is pure cherry with a touch of mint. Sensations: euphoric, happy, relaxed
