Raspberry Kush Live Resin Sauce 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Raspberry Kush effects
267 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
