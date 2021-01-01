About this product

This kit has everything you need to experience our innovative smoking filters. The kit comes with 1 Reddy Dose pipe, and 5 of our natural plant smoking filters, which are made exclusively from plant ingredients! All you need to add is your favorite herb to the glass bowl, then you are ready to relax & enjoy a fully filtered smoking experience. The compact design of the Reddy Dose makes it easy to take with you anywhere: the beach, the lake, hiking, and anywhere you go! Kit includes child resistant Med bottle and everything shown.