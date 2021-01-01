About this product

If you prefer smoking out of a water rig, this is the kit for you. This kit comes with our original Reddy Dose pipe and filters, plus it has an extra glass piece that makes it compatible with any 14 mm water pipe (rig not included). Each kit comes with 5 MedLeaf plant disk filters, a glass herb bowl, 2 silicone tube ends, 1 filter tube, and the 14 mm glass adapter to connect it to your favorite rig. Guaranteed to keep your rig cleaner than any other ash catcher on the market, or your money back! Plus, it is versatile because you can remove the 14 mm glass adapter and simply use it as a filtered Reddy Dose pipe that you can take anywhere. Made in USA by MedLeaf Products. [Bong not included]