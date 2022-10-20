A unique flavor somewhere on the spectrum somewhere between a Kiwi and a Pear, it's a mysterious flavor inspired by this exotic fruit. 10 Pieces, 10mg each, 100mg per package. A consistent dose at an excellent value.

A unique flavor somewhere on the spectrum somewhere between a Kiwi and a Pear, it's a mysterious flavor inspired by this exotic fruit. 10 Pieces, 10mg each, 100mg per package. A consistent dose at an excellent value.