This Indica-dominant strain is known for its distinctly pungent taste, but should be better known for its immediate results. MedMen Red’s Hindu Cheese will let you know how you need to relax—whether that’s through creative stimulation or deep-in-the-couch relaxation. The cheese knows all. MedMen Red is MedMen’s signature house brand. The line’s full suite of products is at the intersection of premium quality and value, providing customers with exceptional cannabis products at very compelling prices. Cultivated locally in each state through a meticulous growing process, which takes about 14 weeks from seed to sale, every product is carefully considered.



Effects: Sleepy, Relaxing Euphoric

