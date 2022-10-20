A carefully curated hybrid pre-roll single that's densely packed with MedMen Red's fresh whole-flower. This pre-roll packs a punch with notes of gassy petrol and bright, spicy pineapple. Great for those who’d like to knock out some pain and enjoy some quality alone time to reset and recuperate. Activate your mind and relax your body with a level, smooth high that's wonderful for settling into a good book or an intellectually stimulating documentary.



Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Focused, Creative, Focused, Uplifted