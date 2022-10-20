About this product
Indulge in the flavors of ripe mango, juicy and sweet with a hint of sweet and tart pine. 10 Pieces, 10mg each, 100mg per package. A consistent dose at an excellent value.
Indulge in the flavors of ripe mango, juicy and sweet with a hint of sweet and tart pine. 10 Pieces, 10mg each, 100mg per package. A consistent dose at an excellent value.
Indulge in the flavors of ripe mango, juicy and sweet with a hint of sweet and tart pine. 10 Pieces, 10mg each, 100mg per package. A consistent dose at an excellent value.
Indulge in the flavors of ripe mango, juicy and sweet with a hint of sweet and tart pine. 10 Pieces, 10mg each, 100mg per package. A consistent dose at an excellent value.
Indulge in the flavors of ripe mango, juicy and sweet with a hint of sweet and tart pine. 10 Pieces, 10mg each, 100mg per package. A consistent dose at an excellent value.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.