Treat yourself to a guilt-free lazy day with Orange Cookies. This indica-leaning, body-relaxing strain tastes like an orange creamsicle with a bready undertone. An excellent choice for seasoned smokers and purists looking for a heavy, loud hit. Perfect for those days when you just want to leave your sweatpants on and binge-watch Netflix.



Effects: Pain Relief, Relaxed, Sleepy, Calm, Euphoric