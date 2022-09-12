About this product
Treat yourself to a guilt-free lazy day with Orange Cookies. This indica-leaning, body-relaxing strain tastes like an orange creamsicle with a bready undertone. An excellent choice for seasoned smokers and purists looking for a heavy, loud hit. Perfect for those days when you just want to leave your sweatpants on and binge-watch Netflix.
Effects: Pain Relief, Relaxed, Sleepy, Calm, Euphoric
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
