Premium Jack, like most Jack Herer strains, is wildly popular—and for good reason. This time-honored, classic sativa is a stash essential. It’s perfect for socializing, parties, creative streaks, and sharing with friends. With its unmistakable lemon-y pine scent you’ll be transported back to some good times and undoubtedly be creating some new ones.



Effects: Energizing, Uplifted, Creative, Focused

