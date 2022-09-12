About this product
Premium Jack, like most Jack Herer strains, is wildly popular—and for good reason. This time-honored, classic sativa is a stash essential. It’s perfect for socializing, parties, creative streaks, and sharing with friends. With its unmistakable lemon-y pine scent you’ll be transported back to some good times and undoubtedly be creating some new ones.
Effects: Energizing, Uplifted, Creative, Focused
About this brand
MedMen Red
Just Excellent Cannabis
Our products are thoughtfully sourced, grown, designed, and formulated to achieve the highest quality at the best value in every category.
