Everything you'd want from a cannabis strain, MedMen Red’s Saguaro Sunset has. Euphoria? Check. Relaxation? Check. Munchies and the giggles? Check and check. A must-have stash essential. MedMen Red is MedMen’s signature house brand. The line’s full suite of products is at the intersection of premium quality and value, providing customers with exceptional cannabis products at very compelling prices. Cultivated locally in each state through a meticulous growing process, which takes about 14 weeks from seed to sale, every product is carefully considered.



Effects: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy.

Show more