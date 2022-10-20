This sativa-dominant pre-roll multi-pack is freshly packed with MedMen Red's whole-flower premium kush. Crafted to be the epitome of sativa, expect long-lasting, head-buzzy energy with centered, calming effects. Bright and uplifting, this is perfect for daytime relief when you want to feel awake and alert. It's equally great for socializing, creative streaks, and sharing with friends. Your mind will be going to all the right places so you may feel creative, focused, and peppy.



Effects: Euphoric, Energized, Uplifted, Aroused, Creative