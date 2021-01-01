With the tagline “Whole Spectrum Health” MEDOSI came to the Cannabinoid Infused products marketplace with a range of health and wellness products in its inventory. All MEDOSI products contain highest quality natural ingredients along with Hemp-derived cannabinoids.



We offer both full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD oil tincture drops. Our broad spectrum CBD tincture drops is THC-free. It comes with a CBD concentration of 1000mg per 30ml bottle without any THC. Although we have removed THC from this product, it contains other active hemp derived cannabinoids.



Based on your unique needs there are 3 different full spectrum CBD oil tinctures for you to choose from. They have different concentrations with different per serving potency. The CBD Tincture Drops 3500mg/30mL bottle (concentration) is one of the highest that is available in the market. This particular CBD tincture can deliver 116mg CBD per serving.