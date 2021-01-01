About this product
MEDOSI CBD Vegan gummies are a fun way to incorporate CBD into anyone’s wellness routine. Each delicious gummy delivers 25mg of hemp-derived Active Cannabinoids. They are tested for quality by an independent laboratory and contain no artificial preservatives, colors, or additives.
10 count per package
250mg Active Cannabinoids per package
25mg Active Cannabinoids per gummy
Syrup: Tapioca syrup
Sugar: Turbinado sugar
Ingredients:
Natural Syrup, Natural Sugar, Water, Citrus Pectin, Natural Flavor and Color, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Citric Acid and Malic Acid.
Natural Colors:
Red - beet root
Orange - carrot
Yellow - lemon
Natural Flavors:
Cherry
Lemon
Orange
About this brand
MEDOSI Health
With the tagline “Whole Spectrum Health” MEDOSI came to the Cannabinoid Infused products marketplace with a range of health and wellness products in its inventory. All MEDOSI products contain highest quality natural ingredients along with Hemp-derived cannabinoids.
We offer both full spectrum and broad spectrum CBD oil tincture drops. Our broad spectrum CBD tincture drops is THC-free. It comes with a CBD concentration of 1000mg per 30ml bottle without any THC. Although we have removed THC from this product, it contains other active hemp derived cannabinoids.
Based on your unique needs there are 3 different full spectrum CBD oil tinctures for you to choose from. They have different concentrations with different per serving potency. The CBD Tincture Drops 3500mg/30mL bottle (concentration) is one of the highest that is available in the market. This particular CBD tincture can deliver 116mg CBD per serving.
