Formula26 = Absolutely Nothing Like It!



21 Live Resin Hybrid Terpene Strains Available Now:



SATIVA:

Banana Munson

Blueberry Cookies

Gellati Sugar

Granny Smith Apple Sauce

Jack Herer *Licensed*

Limoncello

Sour Tangie

Strawberry Cough

Strawnana Shatter

Super Sour Diesel



HYBRID:

Blackberry Kush

Cherry Pie Crumble

Forbidden Fruit

Gorilla Glue #4

Pineapple Express

San Fernando Valley OG

Surfside Strawmelon



INDICA:

Cosby Candy OG

Granddaddy Purple

Honeydew Shatter

Purple Alien OG



What is Formula26?



Formula26 is a new state of the art multi-cannabinoid + proprietary live resin terpene blend that was created in partnership with an Israeli cannabis scientist who's been committed to researching cannabis and hemp his entire life.



The secret sauce consists of a perfect combination between delta-8 extract, delta-10 extract, THCP extract and a proprietary blend of live resin terpenes.



Israel, touted as the “Holy Land of Medical Marijuana”, according to US News and World Report , is considered the most innovative country in the world when it comes to cannabis research. This claim to fame would not have been possible without cannabis research pioneer Raphael Mechoulam.The renowned Israeli organic chemist and professor of medicinal chemistry at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem published his groundbreaking discoveries on the structure of cannabidiol ( CBD ) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in 1963 and 1964, followed by clinical trials with CBD published in 1980.



Mechoulam’s research included the co-discovery of the endocannabinoid system and that the human brain produces its own cannabinoids. Since then, the country has funded scientific studies on cannabis, putting Israel at the top of the cannabis research ladder.



In 2017, the Hebrew University’s Pharmacy Department established the Multidisciplinary Center for Cannabinoid Research. The center, which employs 27 cannabis researchers, builds on Mechoulam’s early research. Cannabis research being conducted in the country focuses on the potential role of marijuana in treating various medical conditions.



Available in .5 gram (500mg) and 1 gram (1000mg)



90%+ Total Cannabinoids = 900mg+ active ingredients per 1 gram pod and 450mg+ active ingredients per .5 gram pod

Ultra Premium Copper Core Magnetic Pod: Lead-Free, Heavy Metal-Free

Safest Hemp Derived Cannabinoid blend in the market guaranteed FREE of pesticides, synthetic viscosity blends, PG, VG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E Acetate

Ingredients: Organic hemp derived delta8, delta10, thcp distillate + live resin blend secret sauce terpenes.

Pods will work only w/ Aventus 8 Signature Battery, Stiiizy Battery or Alpha Battery.



Disclosures:



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT

Consult a physician before using this product

Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use. Must be legal in your state or territory to purchase or use.

Delta 8 THC will likely cause you to fail a drug test. Do not use this product if you need to pass a drug test.

Delta 8 THC vape cartridge is legal according to federal law and many state laws. Our Delta 8 THC extract 100% derived from legal hemp and does not contain more than 0.3% ∆9THC. However, we do not guarantee that this product is legal in your state or territory and it is up to you to confirm with your local state laws. We retain the right to not ship to any states or territories where local laws conflict with H.R. 2: The Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, also known as the 2018 Farm Bill. MedPlex is not responsible for knowing whether this product is legal in your state or territory and you assume full responsibility for all parts pertaining to your purchase.