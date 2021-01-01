About this product
Like a breath of fresh air, you can count on Medterra’s CBD Calm Gummies to center and ground your mood, thanks to the power of natural ingredients like L-Theanine. Our Calm Gummies combine 25mg of CBD with 50mg of L-Theanine, an amino acid that research indicates promotes a natural sense of relaxation and calm without drowsiness.
Medterra
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.