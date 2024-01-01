Use LEAFLY25 at checkout to save 25% off your order!
Find fast relief with the extra strength Pain Relief Roll-On. By combining the healing power of 1000mg CBD with impactful organic botanicals like arnica and menthol, you will find the relief you are looking for. Ease tension and discomfort by rolling the applicator message ball over the targeted area to soothe arthritis, joint pain, sore back and necks, or simply to help alleviate everyday stiffness.
By reducing inflammation and swelling, the Pain Relief Roll-On accelerates your relief while delivering the perfect dose with minimal waste. Its travel-friendly size makes it the ideal accessory for whether you’re on-the-go with an active lifestyle, commuting long distances as a traveler, or headed to the gym to aid in muscle recovery.
Formulated as an extension of our 1000mg Pain Relief Cream that won 2021 Product of the Year in the CBD personal care category, our new all-natural 1000mg Pain Relief Roll-On is a more convenient and mess-free way to support all of your relief and recovery needs.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD and Full Spectrum THC products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants. Resulting in premium products that ships to all 50 states.