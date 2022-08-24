Medterra’s CBD Pet Chews combine the purest form of 99% CBD with tasty ingredients, for a snack your pet will enjoy. Each peanut butter chew contains 10mg of CBD, so you can easily track how much CBD your pet consumes daily and our products contain ZERO THC, eliminating any psychoactive ingredients. Medterra’s pet chews combine CBD, glucosamine, MSM and chondroitin to support joint health.



Soft Chew per bag: 30

Each Soft Chew: 10mg CBD