About this product
Medterra’s CBD Pet Chews combine the purest form of 99% CBD with tasty ingredients, for a snack your pet will enjoy. Each peanut butter chew contains 10mg of CBD, so you can easily track how much CBD your pet consumes daily and our products contain ZERO THC, eliminating any psychoactive ingredients. Medterra’s pet chews combine CBD, glucosamine, MSM and chondroitin to support joint health.
Soft Chew per bag: 30
Each Soft Chew: 10mg CBD
About this brand
Medterra
Medterra is proud to offer quality and fully compliant CBD products extracted from US grown industrial hemp. Every plant is extracted under the strict guidelines of the Kentucky Department of Agricultural Industrial Hemp Program and then third party tested and guaranteed to be free of contaminants.