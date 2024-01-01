Loading...

Medusa

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentratesCannabis

Medusa products

13 products
Product image for Durban Poison RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Durban Poison RSO 1g
by Medusa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dirty Girl Pre-Roll 2g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Dirty Girl Pre-Roll 2g 2-pack
by Medusa
THC 28.5%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Cherry Pie Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Cherry Pie Cartridge 1g
by Medusa
THC 88.2%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Blueberry Cheesecake Pre-roll 2g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Cheesecake Pre-roll 2g 2-pack
by Medusa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g
by Medusa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
Gelato RSO 1g
by Medusa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for NY Diesel RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
NY Diesel RSO 1g
by Medusa
THC 76%
CBD 0%
Product image for Master Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Master Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Medusa
THC 27.8%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Double Dream Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Double Dream Pre-Roll 1g
by Medusa
THC 23.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Durban Poison Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Durban Poison Cartridge 1g
by Medusa
THC 88.2%
CBD 0.01%
Product image for Gelato Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Gelato Cartridge 1g
by Medusa
THC 87.6%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for Strawberry Cough Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Strawberry Cough Cartridge 1g
by Medusa
THC 87.6%
CBD 0.4%
Product image for GG4 RSO 1g
Rick Simpson Oil
GG4 RSO 1g
by Medusa
THC 0%
CBD 0%