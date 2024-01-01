We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Medusa
Concentrates
Cannabis
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
9 products
Rick Simpson Oil
Durban Poison RSO 1g
by Medusa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Cherry Pie Cartridge 1g
by Medusa
THC 88.2%
CBD 0.01%
Cartridges
Wedding Cake Cartridge 1g
by Medusa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
Gelato RSO 1g
by Medusa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rick Simpson Oil
NY Diesel RSO 1g
by Medusa
THC 76%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Durban Poison Cartridge 1g
by Medusa
THC 88.2%
CBD 0.01%
Cartridges
Gelato Cartridge 1g
by Medusa
THC 87.6%
CBD 0.4%
Cartridges
Strawberry Cough Cartridge 1g
by Medusa
THC 87.6%
CBD 0.4%
Rick Simpson Oil
GG4 RSO 1g
by Medusa
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Medusa
Catalog
Concentrates