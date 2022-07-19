Melamed Organic Orange Blossom Tincture



Our Orange Blossom Tincture is a one-of-the-kind formulation of the highest quality full spectrum cbd, mixed with savory orange essential oils. Tinctures are a fast and effective way to ingest large amounts of CBD for immediate relief. Some types of relief include: pain relief, decreased stress, decreased aches, and relaxation which leads to an even better quality of life. This vegan tincture is finely created with organic ingredients, and the most reliable CBD on the market.



Each 1oz bottle contains 30 servings / 30mg per serving.

Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.



Ingredients: Organic MCT, Organic Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Organic Orange Essential Oil



See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/