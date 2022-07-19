About this product
Our Orange Blossom Tincture is a one-of-the-kind formulation of the highest quality full spectrum cbd, mixed with savory orange essential oils. Tinctures are a fast and effective way to ingest large amounts of CBD for immediate relief. Some types of relief include: pain relief, decreased stress, decreased aches, and relaxation which leads to an even better quality of life. This vegan tincture is finely created with organic ingredients, and the most reliable CBD on the market.
Each 1oz bottle contains 30 servings / 30mg per serving.
Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.
Ingredients: Organic MCT, Organic Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Organic Orange Essential Oil
See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/
MelaMed
MelaMed blends organic Montmorency tart cherries from Northern Michigan's Leelanua Peninsula into delicious tasting Reverend Smith's CBD gummy bites that provide support for sleep, stress, and inflammation.
Known for being the only CBD brand with an ‘Awarding Winning Master Chef’ formulating Organic Cherry Gummy Bites with CBD, CBG, CBN and many other cannabinoids for maximum benefit potential.
Now available at select retail locations and online. Visit melamedcbd.com today and use code "MELA-20" to receive 20% off your order!