About this product
Melamed Organic Scent-Free Salve Stick is a moisturizing and medicating alternative to any conventional chapstick. This salve stick is crafted with organic CBD which helps reduce inflammtion, reinforce moisturization and proper healing of lips, even in the dryest and coldest conditions. Each stick contains 250MG of broad spectrum phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract
Gluten-free and 0.0% THC.
Ingredients: Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Organic MCT Oil (coconut derived), Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Extract, Tocopherol, Organic Jojoba Seed Oil and Organic Rosemary (Rosmarinus Officinalis) Leaf Extract. Contains: (Coconut)Tree Nuts
See our test results here: https://melamedcbd.com/lab-tests/
About this brand
MelaMed blends organic Montmorency tart cherries from Northern Michigan's Leelanua Peninsula into delicious tasting Reverend Smith's CBD gummy bites that provide support for sleep, stress, and inflammation.
Known for being the only CBD brand with an ‘Awarding Winning Master Chef’ formulating Organic Cherry Gummy Bites with CBD, CBG, CBN and many other cannabinoids for maximum benefit potential.
Now available at select retail locations and online. Visit melamedcbd.com today and use code "MELA-20" to receive 20% off your order!